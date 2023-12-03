Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,535,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6,162.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 95,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

