Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after purchasing an additional 369,804 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after buying an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,994,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,965,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

