Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.
Diodes Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
