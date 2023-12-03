Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Diodes Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.