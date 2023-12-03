Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,902 shares of company stock worth $26,424,312. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

