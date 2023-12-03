Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,343 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,216,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.62 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

