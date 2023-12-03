Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,461 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.