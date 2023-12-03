Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.1 %

ARI stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,333.33%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

