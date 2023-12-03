Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

