Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 513 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.