Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,850 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.