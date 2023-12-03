Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

