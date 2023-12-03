Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,615 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

