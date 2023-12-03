Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 886 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

