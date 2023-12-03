Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $8.88 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACB

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.