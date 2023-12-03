Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

