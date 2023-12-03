Private Advisor Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,873,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 12.2% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 29.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Paramount Global Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of PARAP stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $35.81.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

