Private Advisor Group LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Parke Bancorp worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

PKBK stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

