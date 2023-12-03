Private Advisor Group LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,723,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

