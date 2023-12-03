Private Advisor Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.17 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

