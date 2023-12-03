Private Advisor Group LLC Has $259,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,280,000 after buying an additional 565,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 525,176 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

AB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

