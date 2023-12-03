Private Advisor Group LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.8 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.