Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $13.57 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About SRH Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.