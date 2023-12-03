Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.16 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

