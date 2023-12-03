Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $210,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.04.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

