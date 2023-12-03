Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.76 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.