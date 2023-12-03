Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $227,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $315.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.32 and its 200 day moving average is $318.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

