Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,938,000 after acquiring an additional 286,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

TTWO stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.