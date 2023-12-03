Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $250,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

