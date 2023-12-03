Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

