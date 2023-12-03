Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.