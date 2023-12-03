Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.