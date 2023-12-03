Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $644,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XNTK opened at $155.16 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $156.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.