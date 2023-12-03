Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,219 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.11 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

