Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,800 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.17 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

