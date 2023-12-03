Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,920 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Landmark Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

