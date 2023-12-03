Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 392.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

