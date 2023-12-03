Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 201,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 161,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 347,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.