Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.