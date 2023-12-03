Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

