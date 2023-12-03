Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

IEP opened at $17.06 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.45%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

