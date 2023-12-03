Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $41.46 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

