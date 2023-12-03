Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $14,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 17.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

