Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 688 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

