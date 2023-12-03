Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,467 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $791.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $115,830. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

