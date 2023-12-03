Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 850 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Equitable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equitable by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

