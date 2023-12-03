Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 95,209 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,209 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 479,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3,161.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 208,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

