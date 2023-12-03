Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.