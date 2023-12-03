Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.