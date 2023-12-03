Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 217.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,477,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,477,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock valued at $27,352,579 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

PCOR opened at $60.38 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

