Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after buying an additional 215,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 6.0 %

TNL opened at $37.79 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.